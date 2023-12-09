Modi tops latest global leaders approval ratings: Morning Consult

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global leaders approval ratings list with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult, a US-based consultancy firm.

According to the ‘Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’ of the American consultancy, 76 per cent of people in India approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it. Six per cent of the respondents did not give any opinion.

The latest approval ratings, according to Morning Consult, are based on data collected from November 29-December 5, 2023.

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country, the consultancy firm said

NEW: Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Modi: 76%

López Obrador: 66%

Lula da Silva: 49%

Albanese: 47%

Meloni: 41%

Biden: 37%

Sánchez: 37%

Trudeau: 31%

Sunak: 25%

Macron: 24%

The approval ratings are a huge boost the Modi and his party BJP, which is seeking third straight term. It also comes just months ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Notably, this is a huge number by a far margin, as the second-best approval rating is enjoyed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 per cent) and Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 per cent). Georgia Meloni of Italy has an approval rating of 41 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi had topped the global ratings in previous surveys too. At the same time, the approval ratings of other big global leaders are at a modest level.