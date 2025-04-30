Modi to visit Maha, Kerala, Andhra to inaugurate multiple infra projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, the prime minister’s office said in a release.

During his visit to Maharashtra, he will inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Thursday.

WAVES 2025 is India’s landmark global platform that brings together the full spectrum of the Media and Entertainment ecosystem. The four-day summit with tagline “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries” is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

Thereafter, on Friday, Modi will travel to Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, at around 10:30 am where he will dedicate to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deep-water Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore. It is India’s first dedicated container transhipment port. Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is the country’s first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

On Friday itself, he will travel to Andhra Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. He will also address the public function.

It is in line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country that he will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. The Projects include widening of various sections of National Highways, construction of Road over bridge and subway among others.

These projects will further enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort among others.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects that include the Legislative Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat, other administrative buildings and housing buildings for over 5,200 families, worth over Rs 11,240 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh worth around Rs 1,460 crore.