Modi to visit Gujarat on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore.

Around 6 pm, the same day, he will address Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.

On Thursday, on Sardar Patel Jayanti Day, at around 7.15 am, he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects in Ekta Nagar. These projects aim to enhance tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

He will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0. The theme for this year’s programme is “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.”

The 99th Common Foundation Course – Aarambh 6.0 – includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.

On 31st October, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise 16 marching contingents from nine States and one UT Police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions on the occasion include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by Indian Air Force, among others.