Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Modi to pay homage to heroes of freedom fighters in Rajasthan on Nov 1

Modi to pay homage to heroes of freedom fighters in Rajasthan on Nov 1

The PM will also pay homage to Bhil caste’s freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal population of the region, a senior PIB official confirmed here on Saturday.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | October 29, 2022 9:48 pm

Modi to pay homage to heroes of freedom fighters in Rajasthan on Nov 1

Modi to pay homage to heroes of freedom fighters in Rajasthan on Nov 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public programme on “Mangarh Dham Ki Gaurav Gatha” at Mangarh Hill in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on November 1 to pay homage to unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The PM will also pay homage to Bhil caste’s freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal population of the region, a senior PIB official confirmed here on Saturday.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has initiated several steps to celebrate unsung tribal heroes of the freedom struggle. These include declaring 15th November (birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda) as ‘Janjatiya Guarav Divas’, setting up tribal museums across the country etc to recognise the contribution of tribal people to society and increase awareness about their sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on 17th November 1913 under the leadership of Shri Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Politics not my dream, but if BJP wants, will feel fortunate: Kangana
Azam Khan loses his assembly seat in wake of hate speech 3-year jail sentence
Kejriwal writes to PM with his demand for Laxmi-Ganesh on currency notes