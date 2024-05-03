Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14.

Party sources claimed on Friday that he will reach the temple city in the evening of May 13 and hold a road show the next day before filing the nomination. He is also expected to pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath.

May 14 is the last day for filing of nominations and voting will be held on the Varanasi seat in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

Sources said the party will leave no stone unturned to make Prime Minister Modi’s victory historic this time.

National and state leaders of BJP will start reaching Varanasi from the second week of May. They will hold small public meetings with Panna Pramukhs and also contact the voters. Apart from this, meetings will be held with different people of the society.

A list of leaders who will reach Kashi is also being prepared.

To make the Prime Minister’s road show a grand success, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal and Jagdish Patel, who came from Gujarat, have started meetings. Mahila Morcha is also going to play a major role in this.

Sources said apart from the women’s group, youth will also be there on bikes and all the top leaders will also reach Varanasi a day before the nomination. After this, some leaders will stay in Varanasi till the voting and will take up the responsibility of the election campaign here.

Apna Dal’s National President Anupriya Patel and SBSP president Omprakash Rajbhar will hold public meetings in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also address public meetings in Varanasi soon .

This time, PM Modi is pitted against Congress state president Ajay Rai from the INDIA bloc, while Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Syed Niaz Ali Manju as its candidate.