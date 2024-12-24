Modi to lay foundation of Ken-Betwa River Linking National Project on 100th birth anniv of Late PM Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ken- Betwa river linking national project, country’s first interlinking of rivers project under national perspective plan, on the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,

The Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Khajuraho.

The Ken- Betwa river linking national project will provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families. The project will also provide drinking water facilities to the people of the region. Along with this, the hydropower projects will contribute more than 100 MW in green energy.

The project will also create many employment opportunities as well as strengthen the rural economy.

Prime Minister Modi will release a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will also lay the foundation stone of 1,153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings. These buildings will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at local level.

In line with his commitment to energy sufficiency and promoting green energy, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project established at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The project will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Government’s mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070. It will also help in water conservation by reducing water evaporation.