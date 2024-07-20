Modi thanks New Zealand PM for ensuring welfare of Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in his country.

PM Modi received a telephone call from the New Zealand PM during which the latter congratulated him on his re-election following the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Luxon also assured Mr Modi of continued efforts towards the security and well-being of the Indian diaspora.

Noting that India-New Zealand ties are anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new heights in the years to come.

Highlighting the momentum generated by recent high-level contacts between the two sides, they agreed to advance mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic cooperation, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education and space, among others.