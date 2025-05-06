Modi, Starmer hail ‘historic’ India–UK Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer held a telephone conversation on Tuesday before announcing the successful conclusion of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to an official statement.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom H.E. Sir Keir Starmer had a telephone conversation today. The two leaders welcomed the successful conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India–UK Free Trade Agreement, along with the Double Contribution Convention,” the statement read.

Expressing his satisfaction, PM Modi posted on X: “Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies.”

Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an official visit to India.

“I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon,” he added.

PM Starmer’s office also hailed the agreement in a post on social media:

“The UK and India have agreed to a landmark free trade deal to make working people and businesses better off in both our countries—delivering on our Plan for Change to grow the economy, raise living standards, and put money back in people’s pockets.”

Bilateral trade between India and the UK reached USD 21.34 billion in 2023–24, up from USD 20.36 billion in 2022–23. Currently, Indian exports to the UK attract an average tariff of 4.2%, which is expected to reduce significantly under the new FTA.