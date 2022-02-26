Modi speaks to Ukraine President; expresses willingness to contribute to peace efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts in the wake of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy briefed the PM in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The PM also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by the Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

The Ukrainian leader also took to Twitter to say; “Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!”

The phone call between them took place a day after India abstained from voting at the United Nations on a resolution to condemn Russian invasion.