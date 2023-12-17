‘Modi running away from debate to protect…’: Congress on PM’s Parl security breach remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from debate on the Parliament security breach incident to protect Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday. The intruders were given passes on behalf of the BJP MP.

The Congress leader said that the Opposition’s INDIA alliance parties will continue to demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on how exactly the December 13 incident took place.

“The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th,” he added.

After three days, the prime minister reacted to the incident and said that the breach needed to be probed and not debated.

“It is important for us to go deep into the matter to understand what are the elements and intentions behind this. Solutions should also be found with one mind. Everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics,” PM Modi said.

Two men – Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma – jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor’s gallery and set off smoke canisters. They also raised slogans against the government and reportedly wanted to give “missing PM” pamphlets to PM Modi, who was not present in the house at the time of the incident.

A similar incident took place just outside the Parliament almost at the same time. Their two more associates – Neelam and Amol Shinde – were detained while raising slogans and yellow smoke.