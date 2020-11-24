Amidst the rising cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to review the situation on Tuesday with the chief ministers, sources said.

Sources also said the Prime Minister will discuss the rollout of the vaccine programme in the states.

He will hold virtual meetings with the chief ministers of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala.

After this meeting, the Prime Minister is scheduled to discuss the vaccine delivery roll out with all the states and Union Territories.

The Centre is preparing on a war footing the vaccine delivery system as the Covid cases have surpassed nine million. With 44,000 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally reached 91,39,865 on Monday.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occurred due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.

While the active cases stood at 4,43,486, a total of 85,62,641 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged of which 41,024 were discharged in the last 24 hrs.

It is also, however, the 16th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping 93.86 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Delhi sees 121 more Covid deaths; toll hits 8,512:

Delhi today recorded 4,454 new coronavirus infections (Covid-19), logging 121 more Covid deaths that pushed its toll to 8,512, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bul let in issued late tonight.

These relatively low number of fresh cases were detected from relatively lesser number of 37,307 tests, including reportedly 18,046 RT-PCR tests, with positivity rate being 11.94 per cent.

This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of Covid deaths crossed the 100 mark in the national capital.

~With inputs from other agencies~