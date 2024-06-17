Modi reaffirms commitment to Indo-US global strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to continuing to strengthen the comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States for the global good and take it to greater heights in his new term.

He was talking to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who called on the Indian leader this evening.

Mr Sullivan briefed the PM on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly under the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) such as semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, telecom, defence, critical minerals, space, among others.

Mr Modi expressed satisfaction at the speed and scale of the growing bilateral partnership in all areas and the convergence of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He recalled his recent positive interaction with President Biden at the G7 Summit, the MEA said.