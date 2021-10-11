Follow Us:
Modi to lead India at G-20 Summit on Afghanistan tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G-20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format.

SNS | New Delhi | October 11, 2021 8:45 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 15th G20 summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo)

At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G-20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.

Modi had earlier participated in the SCO – CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, participated in the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G-20 comprises 20 of the world’s major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organizations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

