Modi lauds security forces on neutralizing 27 Maoists in C’garh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the security forces for neutralizing 27 Maoists at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.

“Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” he said, reposting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s post on the success of the operation.

In the operation carried out in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, the security forces neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist.

Describing the feat as “a landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism”, Shah said in his post, “This is the first time in three decades of Bharat’s battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized by our forces. I applaud our brave security forces and agencies for this major breakthrough.”

“Also glad to share that after completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra….The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026,” he added.