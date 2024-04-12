Modi ki Guarantee will be complemented by Mama Ki Warranty: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that the BJP stands by its promises with unwavering dedication.

“When we make promises, it’s not just on paper, but a commitment to fulfill them, word by word. For 2024, #ModiKiGuarantee will be complemented by #MamaKiWarranty to ensure the welfare of the people of Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma emphasised that when the BJP made commitments, they were not mere words on paper but a steadfast pledge to fulfill them diligently.

Throughout the election rallies and campaigns, the state government has pledged an extended Orunodoi scheme (monetary benefits envisaged for more than 24 lakh poor households in the state), free healthcare, life insurance, education for girls, food provisions, fair recruitment processes, support for women entrepreneurs, and assistance for youth entrepreneurs.

Addressing a public rally in Lakhimpur, Sarma urged the electorate to empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve these objectives. He highlighted various welfare schemes initiated by the NDA government and promised to expand the reach of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in Assam.

Additionally, Sarma discussed crucial issues such as women empowerment and outlined ambitious plans to uplift the state’s youth while ensuring territorial integrity. Recognising the pivotal role of education in nation-building, the Chief Minister pledged substantial financial aid for girls pursuing higher education.