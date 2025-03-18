Modi invites to India its ‘illustrious daughter’ Sunita Williams post-space mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams to visit India following her return to Earth. Williams, one of the two astronauts stranded in orbit for nine months, is currently en route back aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

NASA’s decision to bring the astronauts back using SpaceX’s Dragon capsule concludes an extended mission that was originally planned to last only a few days. Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore had arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule in June 2024. However, technical malfunctions rendered the spacecraft unfit for their return, leading NASA to integrate them into a long-duration space mission. Their return was ultimately scheduled aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Williams and Wilmore undocked from the ISS at 1:05 am New York time on Tuesday. The capsule is expected to navigate through space, re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, and descend under parachutes before splashing down off the Florida coast around 6 pm local time.

Shortly after Williams boarded the Dragon capsule, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh shared a letter from Prime Minister Modi addressed to Williams, written before her departure from the ISS. According to Singh, Modi personally handed the letter to former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino to ensure its delivery to the 59-year-old astronaut.

Dated March 1, the letter, shared by the Union Minister on X, hailed Williams as an ‘Illustrious Daughter’ of India. Modi expressed how, despite the distance, she remains close to the hearts of Indians. “The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission. After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” the letter read.

The letter also mentioned Modi’s inquiries about Williams’ well-being during his meetings with US President Donald Trump and his successor, Joe Biden, on recent visits to the United States. Additionally, Modi noted that her name had come up in discussions with Massimino during the latter’s visit to New Delhi. “We discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you,” PM Modi wrote.

He further emphasised how 1.4 billion Indians have always taken pride in Williams’ achievements. “Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance,” he wrote.

The prime minister also acknowledged Williams’ mother, Bonnie Pandya, expressing that she must be eagerly awaiting her daughter’s return. “I am sure that Late Deepakbhai’s blessings are with you as well,” he said, referring to her father, Deepak Pandya, a native of Gujarat who passed away in 2020.