Modi invites Saudi investment in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Saudi Arabia to invest in India in key sectors like defence manufacturing, energy and IT.

Modi, who met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud last evening, expressed India’s keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia now that the countries have established a strategic partnership council between them. The meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing bilateral initiatives between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

Modi also discussed with Prince Faisal regional developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan since its takeover by the Taliban.

Modi conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi foreign minister had on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed concern over the developments in Afghanistan. He was of the view that Afghanistan should not be allowed to become a safe haven for terrorists.

Jaishankar told him that India was deeply concerned over the evolving situation in Afghanistan, particularly the humanitarian crisis.

The two sides have decided to remain in touch over the Afghan crisis.