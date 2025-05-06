Modi has strengthened defence forces like never before, says ex-PM Gowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his “bold decisions” on combating terrorism, stating that it is the first time in the country that the defence forces have been given a free hand to address security issues.

“We need to teach the terrorists a lesson. This is the first time that a Prime Minister has taken such bold steps. No Prime Minister has given such supreme authority to the Army,” Gowda said at a press conference.

He noted that several measures have been initiated by PM Modi, including granting full operational freedom to the defence forces to determine the mode, targets, and timing of their response.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader observed that the current situation could not be compared to the 1971 war with Pakistan, as the country, these days, has “different scenarios”.

He also welcomed the Union government’s decision to enumerate caste in the upcoming general census, and hit out at the caste survey conducted in his home state of Karnataka.

“Karnataka is indulging in politics in the name of the caste census. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet does not agree with the caste census conducted in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka caste survey report has recommended reclassifying the Kuruba community from category 2A to the more backward 1B category, reflecting its socio-economic status.

Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (S) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while his son HD Kumaraswamy is a minister in the Modi government.