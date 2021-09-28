Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday, sings paeans to her melodious voice and humility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 92nd birthday singing paeans to her melodious voice and humility.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister referred to her melodious voice and humility and her passion for the country’s culture. He also prayed for a long and healthy life for her.

“Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Film actors, directors and musicians also conveyed their birthday greetings and best wishes to Lata Mangeshkar.

Popular film actor Juhi Chawla describing the charm of Lata Mangeshkar’ songs she was listening to over the radio, likened her songs to shower of flowers and flow of river Ganges.

“A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with much love and respect ,” Juhi Chawla tweeted in Hindi.

Describing Lata as goddess of music, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarker said her songs touched every heart. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic.” Bhandarkar tweeted.

Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan in his birthday tweet called Lata Mangeshkar ‘iconic nightingale of India’ . “Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar,” Ustad Amjad Ali Khan tweeted.