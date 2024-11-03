“Modi govt’s objective is to stay in power by any means”: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress leader and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Modi-led central government, saying it gives priority to big business interests over the well-being of the people.

She alleged that the Modi government aims to remain in power by dividing people, spreading hatred, and oppressing democratic institutions.

Addressing a rally in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Modi ji’s government works only for his big businessman friends. His objective is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs. It is not to provide better health or education initiatives and programs. It is simply to stay in power by any means possible. And what are those means? Those means are dividing you, spreading anger, spreading hatred amongst you, Taking your rights away from you oppressing democratic institutions.”

She praised the people of Wayanad for standing up for what is right and fighting against oppressors.

“This land where all of you live together no matter what religion you are from. You have a courageous and strong history of leaders like Pazhassi Raja, Thalakkal Chanthu and Edachena Kunkan. You have always fought for what is right, you have always fought against oppressors, always fought for equality,” the Congress leader said.

She also praised the people of Wayanad for supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi.

“When my brother, Rahul Gandhi ji, was facing massive difficulties he was being attacked every day by the BJP. A huge campaign was launched against him to tarnish his reputation, it was you, my brothers and sisters, who recognized that this man is fighting for what is right, he is fighting for the truth and you stood by him, you supported him and gave him the courage to fight,” she said.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion is going to see a contest between Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

Wayanad’s seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.