Modi govt should give details of their 11 year old regime: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, reacting on the 11 th anniversary of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, said that they should give details of their works during this period.

” The centre should give actual details of their works rather than beating drum of their achievements, ” he said here in a statement on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the village which the Prime Minister had adopted has not been developed.

” If the picture of that village has not changed, then questions arise on the functioning of the government,” he claimed.

” They should tell what they did in the field of education? How much unemployment was reduced? How many jobs have been given? Besides , UP government should disclose how much investment has come in the state,” he questioned.

The SP president alleged that in UP, the double engine government has turned ibto a warfield between the leaders of the ruling party while a senior IAS officer has gone underground on the charges of Commission.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is conducting aeial survey of crops but they should go in front of the farmers and answer their questions.