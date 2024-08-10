Modi Govt should bring a law in Parliament against SC judgement on SC/ ST reservation: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has demanded that the Central Government should make a law in the Parliament against the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding the implementation of creamy layer in reservation and sub-categorization.

She said that the Centre had not advocated strongly in the Supreme Court on this very important matter related to Scheduled Castes and Tribes; otherwise such a decision would not have been taken.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mayawati also raised the issue of caste census by stressing that it is the responsibility of the Central Government to conduct the caste census and the BSP was in favor of it.

The BSP President said that BJP-Congress and Samajwadi Party have already been against reservation for SC-ST categories.

“In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress-SP and other parties gained the support of these classes by talking about reservation and saving the Constitution due to which the BSP, a true well-wisher of these classes, suffered the loss. Now these parties have also become silent. They should also clarify their position,” she demanded.

Further stressing on expansion of reservation in other sectors, Mayawati has demanded that now the need of the hour is that reservation should be implemented in the posts of High Court and Supreme Court also so that the people of Scheduled Castes and Tribes can get a share in these places.

She has accused the BJP of weakening reservation by eliminating government jobs. She said that by not recruiting on the posts reserved for SC-ST category, the BJP has caused loss to these categories like the Congress and the SP.