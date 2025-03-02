Modi govt promoting grassroots innovators for first time in India: Jitendra Singh

The Modi government is promoting and acknowledging grassroots innovators for the first time in India, said Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee celebration of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) an autonomous institute under Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. of India via virtual mode, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Virasat Bhi aur Vikas Bhi,’ integrating India’s exclusive traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Singh also released a postal stamp, followed by a Magazine titled ‘Innovation frontline’ and a coffee table book.

Highlighting the critical role of rural innovation in India’s economy, Dr. Singh stressed that innovations originating in remote villages will be scaled up, ensuring equal opportunities and resources as available in urban areas.

He applauded India’s transformation from the ‘Fragile Five’ to the ‘First Five’ and its soon-to-be fourth place in the global economy. He called for a scientific approach to harnessing underexplored sectors, including those in the rural areas, that were neglected under previous regimes.

Dr. Singh also recalled PM Modi’s clarion call to celebrate National Science Day with a festive fervour, as mentioned in last week’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. He described it as unprecedented for a Prime Minister to extend such patronage to science and technology.

Expressing his delight after speaking to the Padma Awardees who fostered innovation, Dr. Singh questioned the long delay in recognizing these unsung heroes, many of whom began their work as early as the 1990s. He credited PM Modi for transforming the Padma Awards into ‘People’s Padma’ in the truest sense.

The Minister highlighted the Micro Venture Innovation Fund (MVIF)—a pioneering initiative by NIF with SIDBI that has provided necessary risk capital to 238 innovation-based enterprise projects.

Calling it a novel initiative, he debunked the myth that only elite scientists with fancy degrees can drive innovation and startups.

He cited the success of the Lavender Revolution, backed by CSIR-IIIM Jammu, and the Floriculture Revolution, driven by CSIR-IHBT Palampur.