Modi govt invading privacy of political opponents: KC Venugopal

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of acting in a criminal and unconstitutional manner and invading privacy of the political opponents.

In a post on X, Venugopal, who is the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation wrote, “Thank you PM Modi ji for sending your favourite malicious spyware on my phone also. Apple has been kind enough to intimate me about this special present of yours. Let’s be clear, the Modi government is acting in a criminal and unconstitutional manner, going after political opponents and invading their privacy in this manner.”

Referring to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he said, “The message of the Lok Sabha elections was that the people reject any attack on the Constitution and the BJP’s fascist agenda. We will oppose this blatantly unconstitutional act and breach on our privacy tooth and nail.”

The senior Congress leader along with his post also shared an alert reportedly sent by Apple to him which read “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning please take it seriously.”

It further said, “Apple previously sent you a notification on 30th October, 2023. This is not a repeat notice, it is to inform you that we detected another attack against your device.”

It may be mentioned that on 31st October last year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and several leaders from the Opposition had accused the ruling dispensation of trying to hack their phones.

The government had rejected their allegations and said they were trying to distract the people from the progress the country is making under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.