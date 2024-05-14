Modi govt hasn’t fulfilled its promise of providing 2 cr jobs per year: Anil Bhardwaj

Senior Delhi Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed that the youth of the country are feeling disillusioned due to unemployment as the Narendra Modi-led government has not fulfilled its promise of 2 crore jobs per year.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, “The youth are feeling disillusioned due to unemployment. The Modi government has not fulfilled its promise of generating two crore jobs per year in the past 10 years. It did not fill the vacant posts in various Central government departments.”

Attacking the BJP, he further said, “15,783 youth have taken their lives due to unemployment in 2022 alone, and 5,588 students committed suicide because they were staring at a dark and uncertain future in, but the Modi government does not talk about unemployment, only indulges in gimmick to divert key issues from people’s attention in the Lok Sabha election narrative.”

“The people of the country have not forgotten the hollow and unfulfilled promises of the Modi government. They are now looking up to the Congress and INDIA bloc to save them from their present plight and struggles,” the former MLA said.

Referring to Congress’ manifesto (Nyay Patra), “Congress in its Sankalp Patra promised to provide Rs 1 lakh apprenticeship to the unemployed youth. It has also promised to fill 30 lakh job vacancies in the Central government departments, and it will also create a Rs 5,000 crore start-up fund for the youth.”