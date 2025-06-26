Modi govt committed to making India drug free: Amit Shah

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse, and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of officials and people working against substance abuse and reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to a drug-free India.

“On International Day Against Drug Abuse, warm wishes to all our warriors and allies in our battle for a drug-free Bharat,” the Union home minister said in a social media post.

Calling drugs the “biggest scourge for our youth”, the minister emphasised the Narendra Modi government’s “whole-of-government approach” in tackling the menace.

The Centre has taken strong steps not only to dismantle drug networks but also to rehabilitate affected individuals across the country, he said. “The Modi government is heading with a whole-of-government approach to this threat, striking narco-cartels ruthlessly and bringing back addicted youth to normal life with empathy,” he wrote in the social media post.

“May this day further fortify our resolve against the menace of drug abuse,” Shah added.

Earlier in the day, addressing an event on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that over 1,100 people involved in the drug trade have been arrested so far in the year of 2025. “This year, in 2025, our Delhi Police have arrested at least 1,100 people involved in the drug trade, cases have been registered against them, and all the narcotic drugs found have been seized…”

June 26, observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with an aim to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.