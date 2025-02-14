Modi govt according ‘Y’ scale security to actor Vijay raises political hackles

Taking political circles in Tamil Nadu by surprise, the Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded ‘Y’ category security to Vijay, actor-politician and president of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The principal opposition AIADMK, which is reportedly engaged in informal talks for an alliance with the actor’s party, has smelt something fishy in the development.

“Is this a bait from the BJP to get him on board in the NDA?” asked AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy, a former minister on Friday.

“It is not clear on what basis the Modi government has extended ‘Y’ scale security to Vijay. If it was given in view of Vijay being a hugely popular actor and there would be crowds swarming him wherever he goes, it could be seen as magnanimity. If not, it could be a bait to get him towards them,” he told reporters at Krishnagiri.

Naturally, the AIADMK must be worried as this comes just a year ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and the party is making strenuous efforts to cobble up an alliance to take on the ruling DMK. Moreover, it had quit the BJP-led NDA months before last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

With the ‘Y’ category security, the actor would have round-the-clock CRPF protection with an armed guard at his residence or at his place of stay within Tamil Nadu.

Launching the TVK in February 2024, he had registered it with the Election Commission of India. The TVK’s first state conference was held in October 2025, at Vikravandi near Villupuram, which drew a massive response. In his address then, he blasted the DMK as corrupt and dynastic and named it as the party’s political enemy, while the BJP is the ideological enemy. He had declared that his outfit’s focus was the 2026 assembly election to unseat the DMK from power.

The TVK cadre is excited at the ‘Y’ category security for their leader, who had last week held discussions with acclaimed poll strategist Prashant Kishor on preparations for the assembly elections. Kishor is reported to have given a report stating that the TVK could garner a vote share of more than 15 percent and the party should be focused on enhancing it.