Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday praised the work of Modi government since it came in power in 2014.

“With focus from providing banking to ‘every household’ to providing banking to ‘every unbanked adult’, #ModiGovt is committed to take financial inclusion to the last mile. Jan Dhan has benefitted more than 1.5 crore poor people in Odisha covering more than 74 lakh households,” he said in a tweet.

Further, minister said, “Benefits worth Rs 60,865 crore have been transferred directly to beneficiary accounts in Odisha for over 65 GOI schemes, like #PMUY, #PMAY, #PMKisan, #PMVVY. #DBT has been a win-win for both the govt. and the beneficiaries, especially in a rural economy like Odisha.”

“Launched in 2014, the much-appreciated and the world’s largest financial inclusion initiative, #JanDhan has provided access to financial services and channelled government benefits to more than 40 crore beneficiaries across the country as on August, 2020,” he said.

“Since being elected in 2014, Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi’s govt. has accorded top-most priority to meaningful financial inclusion with a vision to provide banking to the unbanked, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas,” he added.

