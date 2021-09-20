Modi govt to interact with all states to discuss sports promotion in India

Following the major success of the Olympics and Paralympics, the Centre will have a marathon interaction with Sports Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Monday to discuss the promotion of sports in the country.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur would virtually interact with the state Sports Minister and discuss Modi Government’s flagship program Khelo India and Fit India.

“Centre would seek state government’s suggestions on how to make India a top sporting nation. The Government of India’s flagship programs, Khelo India and Fit India will remain an integral part of the interaction,” said a senior officer of the Sports Ministry here on Sunday.

Sports is a State subject and the overall motive of the interaction would be to urge them to organize sporting events across rural and urban areas for able-bodied and para-athletes as well as play a key role in the identification of talents at the grassroots level, the Ministry said.

The promotion of school-level sports and support to the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) would be another key point of discussion. “The States and UTs would also be requested to form a pool of cash awards for the athletes where both the Central and the State Governments can accumulate the funds,” the officer said.

The Khelo India Games, which was organized for the first time in 2018, and has been a major game-changer for grassroots level sports competitions in India. Since then, a host of Khelo India games have been hosted, including the Youth, University and Winter Games.

The Khelo India program has also encompassed the up-gradation of several sports infrastructures across the States and UTs as Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). At present, there are 24 KISCEs across 23 States and UTs while 360 KICs have opened across various districts in the country.