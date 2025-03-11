Modi, Gokhool vow to further deepen close ties between India, Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Tuesday vowed to further deepen the special and close ties between their two countries.

Mr Modi arrived at Port Louis on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit to Mauritius aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation.

PM Modi called on Mauritius President Gokhool at the State House on the first day of his two-day visit to the island nation.

The two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius.

“In this context, they recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Prime Minister noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time.

In a special gesture the Prime Minister handed over Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cards to President Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool.

The Prime Minister also visited the Ayurveda Garden in the State House, established in collaboration with the Government of India.

PM Modi noted that Mauritius is an important partner for India in advancing the benefits of traditional medicine including Ayurveda.

After the talks, President Gokhool hosted a State lunch in honour of PM Modi.

At the lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a privilege for him to once again participate in the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest.

PM Modi said. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the President for this warm hospitality and honour. This is not just an occasion for a meal but a symbol of the vibrant and close ties between India and Mauritius.”

He further emphasised the deep-rooted connections between the two countries, noting, “The Mauritian platter is not only rich in flavours but also reflects the country’s diverse social fabric. It embodies the shared heritage of India and Mauritius. The warmth of Mauritian hospitality carries the sweetness of our friendship.”

PM Modi extended his best wishes to President Gokhool and his wife, saying, “On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for the excellent health and well-being of His Excellency President Dharambeer Gokhool and Mrs Brinda Gokhool; for the continued progress, prosperity, and happiness of the people of Mauritius; and reaffirm India’s commitment to our enduring relationship.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage at the Samadhis of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden, Pamplemousses.

PM Modi was accompanied by Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam for the wreath laying function. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi recalled the enduring legacies of the two leaders in the progress of Mauritius and building a robust foundation for India-Mauritius ties.

Following the wreath laying ceremony, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam planted a tree under the initiative – “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” – in the historic garden.

On the second and final day of his two-day State Visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius on Wednesday as the chief guest.