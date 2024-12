Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, extended Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people celebrating this Jewish festival around the world.

“Best wishes to PM @netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody’s lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!” the PM posted on social media site X.

