Logo

Logo

# India

Modi discusses cooperation in Quad with Australian PM

“Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad,” Mr Modi wrote on X later.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 26, 2024 6:55 pm

Modi discusses cooperation in Quad with Australian PM

File Photo: PM Narendra Modi (X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and took stock of progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

“Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad,” Mr Modi wrote on X later.

The Quad is a grouping that brings India, Australia, Japan and the United States under a common umbrella to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Advertisement

China has taken kindly to the formation of Quad as it believes the grouping is aimed at containing its increasing influence.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Modi in Kyiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv on Friday was not just a symbolic gesture but a crucial diplomatic engagement that could shape India's foreign policy trajectory amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

# India

What Kamath and Kapoor imbibed from Modi

Nikhil Kamath, 37, is the trailblazing co-founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroking firm and of True Beacon, an asset management company, enterprises that catapulted him to the Forbes Billionare List in 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, 41, is an iconic actor and a scion of Bollywood's first family.