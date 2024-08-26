Modi discusses cooperation in Quad with Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and took stock of progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad.

“Delighted to speak to my friend Anthony Albanese. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad,” Mr Modi wrote on X later.

The Quad is a grouping that brings India, Australia, Japan and the United States under a common umbrella to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

China has taken kindly to the formation of Quad as it believes the grouping is aimed at containing its increasing influence.