Modi discusses Afghan situation with French President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed regional issues, including the recent developments in Afghanistan with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two leaders shared their concerns about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women, and minorities.

They reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

They agreed to maintain close and regular consultations in the spirit of the India-France strategic partnership, which both countries cherish deeply.

The phone call between the two leaders came a day before Modi leaves for the US to attend the Quad Summit and the UN General Assembly. It was not clear if the Aukus pact between the UK, US and Australia also came up for discussion. France is agitated over the security pact which will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines.