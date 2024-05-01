Modi didn’t end reservations, nor will he do it now: Amit Shah

Amid the row over his fake video, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that Narendra Modi won’t abolish reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities if returned to power.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh, the home minister said despite having the majority for the last 10 years, Modi didn’t use it to end the reservations nor will he do it in his third term.

“I want to tell you that because of your blessings Modi Ji has the majority for the last 10 years. Modi Ji has not removed the reservation and will not do so. He used the majority to remove 370, build Ram Janmabhoomi temple, bring the CAA and abolish triple talaq,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the fake video in which he is shown talking about ending the reservations, Shah said the Congress has only one motto – to lie loudly, publicly and repeatedly.

“The Congress motto is – speak lie, loudly, speak publicly and repeatedly. They say if Modi Ji gets majority, then he will abolish reservations. They even made a fake video of mine and circulated it,” Shah said.

The minister said since the BJP has formed government in Chhattisgarh, it will use the majority to end Naxalism.

“Making Modiji the prime minister for the third time means liberating this country from Naxalism and terrorism. To worry about the welfare of the poor of the country, to make the country developed, to worry about the respect of the tribes and to make Chhattisgarh the number one state of the country,” he added.