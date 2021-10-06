PM to dedicate 35 PSA oxygen plants estd under PM cares to states, UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 states and union territories on Thursday.

Modi will dedicate these oxygen PSA plants in an event at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion. On the same day, he will complete 20 years of his service in public office since he took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

All districts across the country will have now commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants with induction of these 35 PSA oxygen plants. A total of 1,224 PSA Oxygen Plants have been funded under the PM CARES across the country since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of that more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain. Around 7,000 personnel have been trained to monitor the operation and maintenance of these plants. These plants will be monitored with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device to check real-time functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with the Governor and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand will also be present on the occasion.