Modi converted development initiatives into mass movements : Vice- President

Asserting that even detractors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree that he is a “phenomenon”, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that while Mahatma Gandhi took the freedom struggle out of the hands of the elite to turn it into a mass movement, Modi had converted developmental initiatives into mass movements.

Naidu also said that Modi put to effective use his valuable learnings to write a development script for his state of Gujarat as its chief minister and scaled up the same at national level as prime minister. , Addressing the gathering after releasing the book “[email protected] Dreams Meet Delivery”, Naidu said Modi’s vision, his dreams and Mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey.

“This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways. There is probably no other public figure in contemporary times who has had a comparable experiential journey as Modi,” he said.

Two decades ago, in 2001, a moment came in the national life of India that would fundamentally transform the country, Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, he has been undefeated in every election and has actually gone on to become the Prime Minister of India, winning a second term even there. In 2021, Narendra Modi completed uninterrupted 20 years as head of a democratically elected government–a massive achievement for a political leader. But filling those twenty years with focussed action that leaves a lasting positive impact on many domains is even more special. [email protected]: Dream Meet Delivery is a scholarly effort by eminent intellectuals and domain experts to explore various aspects of the 20 years of Modi as the head of the government.

The book reveals the journey of a transformational leader over 20 years, through the words of distinguished intellectuals and domain experts. Modi completed uninterrupted 20 years as head of a democratically elected government– Twelve and half years as CM, and over seven and half years running as PM of India. This is a unique phenomenon with few parallels—not justi in India, but in any democratic polity across the world. To understand this journey a group of eminent people who were experts in their respective domain have written on the subject matter. [email protected] book therefore, is the only work of its kind to understand why Modi works.

Vice-President further said, the first prime minister born after independence, Modi, has, over the last 20 years, carved out a unique place in the history of post-independent India, Naidu said.

“Even his detractors, opponents agree that Modi is a phenomenon. He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and even at the international level also. We are all seing the reports of a person who previously had no administrative experience, becoming a chief minister doing wonderful work, and then becoming a prime minister. In the international arena also, he is recognised and respected, India also is respected and recognised,” Naidu said.

“The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, proactive approach and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that Narendrabhai Modi has come to be so closely identified with,” he said.

Naidu said the book encompasses the experiential journey of Modi since he left his house at the tender age of 17 and set out on a mission of knowing himself, his country and finally defining the mission of transforming India.

Naidu said Modi is impatient to slow progress and wants everything to be accelerated “because after 70 years of independence, still there are problems for the country”.

“Modi ji’s vision, his dreams and mission India have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways,” Naidu said.