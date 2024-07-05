Modi congratulates Starmer on Labour Party’s win in UK elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Labour Party’s leader Keir Starmer on his landslide victory in the UK elections while also lauding outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his “admirable leadership” and active contribution to deepening India-UK ties.

In a post on X, Mr Modi said, ”Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.”

He also praised Mr Sunak and wrote, ”Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future.”

Advertisement

Mr Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the UK elections, ending 14 years of turbulent Conservative rule.