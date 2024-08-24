Modi announces ex-gratia for Nepal bus accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia for the victims of the bus accident in Tanahun district, Nepal. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Mr Modi posted on X: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Tanahun district, Nepal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

A bus carrying Indian tourists plunged off a Nepali highway and into a river on Friday. The accident claimed more than 40 lives.