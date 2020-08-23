A moderate earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Lower Subansiri district in southern Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department officials, the quake was felt at 12.41 pm and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 km near the Assam border.

The tremors, which lasted several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt (zone five) in the world.