MoD signs Rs 2,906 cr contract with BEL for low-level transportable radar

In a significant boost to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has signed a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, for the procurement of low-level transportable radar (LLTR) at a total cost of Rs 2,906 crore.

The contract, inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, marks a major step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The LLTR (Ashwini) is an advanced, state-of-the-art radar system designed and developed indigenously by the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The LLTR (Ashwini) is a cutting-edge radar system equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Phased Array Radar, which utilizes solid-state technology to ensure high reliability and superior performance.

Its versatile tracking capabilities enable it to detect and monitor a diverse range of aerial targets, including high-speed fighter jets, slow-moving Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and helicopters, making it a vital asset for air defence operations.

Additionally, the LLTR (Ashwini) plays a crucial role in enhancing operational preparedness, significantly strengthening the Indian Air Force’s ability to monitor and respond swiftly to aerial threats, thereby improving national security and airspace surveillance.

This initiative aligns with the Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision by reducing reliance on foreign defence equipment and promoting the domestic defence industrial ecosystem.

The indigenous development of LLTR (Ashwini) is expected to act as a catalyst for further technological advancements in the country’s defence sector.