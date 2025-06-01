MoD, mygovindia invite people to make reels, participate in essay writing competition

The Ministry of Defence and mygovindia, a citizen engagement platform of the government of India, have invited budding social media influencers to make videos and reels on monuments and sites related to India’s independence, and urged people to participate in a bilingual essay writing contest on “Operation Sindoor – Redefining India’s policy against terrorism”.

“All the budding social media influencers are invited to make videos/reels of their walk to any of the monuments/ sites of Indian #Independence. This competition is a collaboration with the Ministry Of Defence and @mygovindia,” the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday.

“Post the reels/videos on your social media pages with the following hashtags #NewIndia #EmpoweredIndia #independenceday2025,” it added.

Encouraging people to be a part of the essay writing competition, they, in yet another social media post, said, “Ministry of Defence invites young minds to make their voices heard! Participate in the MoD & @mygovindia bilingual essay contest on #OperationSindoor – Redefining India’s Policy Against #Terrorism”.

The essay would be either in Hindi or English, with only one entry per participant.

The top 3 winners of both the competitions, which are open to the public from June 1 to June 30, will get Rs 10,000 each.

The winners of the essay writing will also get an exclusive chance to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national capital, it was announced.