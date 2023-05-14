MoD approves 4th positive indigenisation list to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’

To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the government has approved the fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares & Components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore. These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list.

This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/ Sub-assemblies/Spares & Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenised, so far.

The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions.