Mock drills to be held tom in 5 districts of MP

In compliance with the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Civil Defence mock drills would be conducted in five districts of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni in Madhya Pradesh from 4 pm on 7 May.

State Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav today said detailed instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned, including the Collectors and the SPs of respective districts, for the civil defence mock drill in the state.

The CM informed that the drills would be conducted for activities like warning of danger through siren, blackout, keeping major infrastructure safe and safe evacuation of injured in case of accidents.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Ministry had asked all states to conduct mock drills given new and complex threats, which emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, when four armed terrorists had gunned down 26 tourists in the Baisaran meadows at Pahalgam in Kashmir.