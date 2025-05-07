Mock drill conducted in Lucknow Police Lines under CM Yogi’s supervision

A mock drill was conducted at the Police Lines here at 7 PM on Wednesday under the aegis of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Around 5,000 people from all walks of life assembled at the Police Lines and participated in the mock drill.

Several ministers were present at the Police Lines, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Before the mock drill, the Police Lines had been transformed into a locality. Children were playing while women were also present. Bhajan-kirtan was being held in a makeshift temple when suddenly the siren sounded, and people lay on the ground, holding themselves down.

Later, health staff and others rushed to assist the people.

During the rehearsal, a bombing scenario was simulated. The civil defence team rushed to the scene, the injured were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

The state government has announced a blackout rehearsal in Lucknow from 9 PM to 9:30 PM. The mock drill will be held in 19 districts of UP.

Jubilant crowds celebrated India’s successful air strikes on Pakistan terror camps and hideouts throughout the day in the city on Wednesday. People waved tricolors on the streets and raised slogans in support of the Indian Army and the country.