In a major surveillance measure, the Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people in home-quarantine to find out if they stepped out or came in contact with others, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that over 25,000 contacts have been shared with the police so far.

Addressing a daily press briefing, Kejriwal said the government has handed over to the police today a list of 14,345 phone numbers of people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. On Tuesday, as many as 11,084 phone numbers were shared with the police.

“The police will track if they are following the instructions on home quarantine or not,” the chief minister said.

Further, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the poor people in the national capital to apply for the ration card on Delhi government’s e-district website.

About 10 lakh poor people do not have ration cards in Delhi.

The CM said that these people will not get the card now but will be given ration till the COVID-19 crisis persists.

In a major relief for private employees amid concerns during the lockdown, the chief minister said that passes will be given to two employees/owner of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate and transfer the employees’ salaries.

“Today is first day of the month. Salaries of many employees are stuck because of the closed offices. We have decided to issue pass for 2 people from each organisation who will release everyone’s salary,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal further informed that Delhi has reported 120 positive cases of Coronavirus till Wednesday morning. A total of 766 people are in hospitals due to the virus of which 112 are positive. The rest are possible infected cases which are being tested, the chief minister said.

He added that 29 out of the total 120 COVID-19 patients in Delhi contracted disease from people already infected with the virus.

On the Nizamuddin event, Kejriwal said that as many as 536 people, out of all those who were brought out of the Markaz facility, have been admitted to hospitals. 1,810 people have been put in isolation/quarantine. With this, the total number of people evacuated from the Islamic centre stands at 2,346.

In India, the number of novel Coronavirus cases continue to climb. According to the Union health ministry, there are 1,637 Coronavirus patients in the country which include 1,466 active cases and 38 deaths, as on the morning of April 1.