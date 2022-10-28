Mobile phones loot: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the loot of mobile phones worth Rs Five Crore from Madhya Pradesh.

A Haryana Police spokesperson on Friday said the arrested accused was identified as Deepak, a native of district Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest. Deepak along with his accomplices had looted the mobile phones from a container truck belonging to a firm located in Bawal town of Rewari district on 27 May.

“They kidnapped the container driver and committed the crime. A case to this effect was registered in Kasola police station in Rewari on 28 May. Deepak has been absconding since then. He was arrested by a team of STF Rohtak,” the spokesperson said.

As per the past criminal history of the accused, three cases have been found registered against him under different sections of the Indian Penal Code in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been handed over to the Rewari police for further action.