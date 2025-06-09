Mob booked for blocking railway tracks and stopping train in Pilupura

Police have filed an FIR against a mob of Gujjar demonstrators who on Sunday blocked rail tracks on the busy Delhi-Mumbai route during the Mahapanchayat at Pilupura in Bharatpur district.

The FIR was lodged by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Engineering Department at the Bayana Sadar police station on Monday afternoon.

The FIR has been registered under the Railways Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 (PDPP Act), a police spokesman said here. The police have around 200-300 videos documenting the mob action, which stopped a local train for almost two hours and loosened some fish plates on the track. This temporarily disrupted the schedule of several long-distance trains.

The police are now scanning the videos to identify the culprits among the crowd who damaged the railway lines and smashed windscreens on the engine of the stranded train.

The mob of youths was annoyed by Gujjar Action Committee President Vijay Bainsla’s decision to call off the Mahapanchayat and the community’s agitation for reservation quota demands under the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category.

Gujjar leader Bainsla has claimed that the state government’s assurance to send the cabinet-approved proposal to the Centre for including the MBC quota clause in the Ninth schedule of the Constitution has served the purpose of the Gujjar community for now.

The community is pleased with the assurance of a settlement. Some youths, acting out of confusion, blocked the tracks briefly and stopped a train. However, they were later persuaded to clear the tracks and allow the train to proceed to its destination, he added.