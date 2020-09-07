A horrific incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar where a man was beaten to death by a mob in presence of the police on Monday.

The man had allegedly shot dead a school teacher earlier today using his father’s gun.

At the time of incident when the mob thrashed the accused, several policemen in riot gear were present and some were seen trying to stop the attack.

According to the police, the man was from Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

As reported by NDTV, local reports suggest that after shooting the teacher, the man climbed the terrace of his house, waved the gun and fired it to keep villagers at bay. When the police arrived, he raised his hands in surrender and was brought down by the police. He was being led to a police vehicle when the villagers allegedly dragged him away and set upon him.

(This is a developing story)