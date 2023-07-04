Mob attacks Indian Reserve Battalion Post; one killed

One person was killed when an irate mob attacked an Indian Reserve Battalion Post in Thoubal District in the afternoon today. They were apparently responding to a a non action by the Kuki militants in the nearby fringed areas of Thoubal District where the Meiteis are settled in the foothills and the Kukis in the upper reaches of the hill areas.

In the meantime Kuki miscreants burnt the house of the Spokesperson of the Kuki National organization Shellin Haokip last night in Churachandpur District Head Quarters last night. This apparently is a schism in the Kuki Congoleremate and the eye of the needle seems to have shifted it’s focus on the decision of the Kuki congetletmate deciding on the decision by the Kuki militants to lift the ban on movements on the Imphal-Dimapur Highway as an appeasement policy towards the Meitei Communities against whom they have been targetting since the 3rd of May.

Speaking to the Statesman from his safe haven in Aizwal Shellien Haokip denied the involvement of any of the Major Kuki groups in the arson targeted against him and said it was the works of some miscreants at work in Churandpur area