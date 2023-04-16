Mo college Abhijan signs MoU with FICCI FLO

Mo College Abhijan signed an MOU with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCIFLO) to offer On-Job Training Program/ Internship program to students of various College and Universities.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Mo College Abhijan Chairperson Akash Das Nayak and FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter Chairperson Poonam Mohapatra.

The aim is to offer around200+ students the opportunity under the On-job Program/Internship program in two phases (Summer and Winter internships) which includes fields like –Retail, Fashion, Steel& Mines, IT & IT Services, Account & Finance, Beauty &Wellness, Digital Marketing, Online Sales, Food Processing , Energy, Marketing, Hotel, Resort, Home Baker, Health Care, School, College, University, Coaching Institute and Agriculture.

The On-job Program/Internship Period will be provided to the students for a period of 45 days, 60 days,90 days or 180 days and the duration is in the discretion of the recruiters and is dependent on the educational trade of students and the nature of the training.

On completion of the training, students will receive a certificate for the same from the employers which will help them for future employability. The 1st Phase of Internship programs are open for all government college students from Khordha and Cuttack districts.

Akash Dasnayak said,“Mo College Abhijan plays the role of a mentor in the lives of students. Under this the ‘Mo College’ Team will provide guidance, and support to FICCI FLO Team while FICCI FLO will provide On-job Training Program/ Internship program phase wise, to the selected list of the up to200+ students as provided by the MO College Team.

In fact Mo College Abhijan is a unique initiative that provides a philanthropic platform for Alumni to contribute financially and intellectually. Currently, Mo College stands strong as a society of more than 800 colleges/universities connected with, he said.

FLOFLO Bhubaneswar Chairperson Poonam Mohapatra said “This is a Unique opportunity for the students as well as the recruiters where this program is beneficial to both. We at FLO aim to provide better employability to students and through this program we also aim to impart Cyber Security awareness and health & wellness programs for the students for their Holistic development ”.